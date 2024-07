(Reuters) - Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, were arrested in Texas, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Thursday.

"Both men are facing multiple charges in the United States for leading the Cartel's criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks," he said.

