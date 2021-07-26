Mexican economic growth likely picked up steam in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican economic growth likely accelerated in April through June due to the reopening of economic activities as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and due to the spillover effect of robust growth in top trade partner the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 1.7% in seasonally-adjusted terms in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, according to a median forecast of a poll of 14 analysts. The economy expanded 0.8% in the January to March period versus the final quarter of 2020.

If the projection materializes, it would be the fourth consecutive quarter of seasonally-adjusted growth.

The survey also forecast that GDP grew 19.8% in the second quarter from a year earlier. That compares with a year-on-year contraction of 3.6% in the first quarter 2021.

Hammered by the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Latin America's second-largest economy shrank 8.5% in 2020, its worst performance since 1932 during the Great Depression.

Despite a spike in the pandemic, "Mexico's economy continued to recover thanks to the solid U.S. market, which led to increased demand for Mexican exports and a greater flow of remittances," said Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America Economic Research at Moody's Analytics.

Some analysts see economic growth slowing down in the coming quarters.

"The third COVID-19 wave may reduce activity in the short term and we believe external conditions will be less favorable," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

