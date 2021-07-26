Mexican economic growth likely picked up steam in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican economic growth
likely accelerated in April through June due to the reopening of
economic activities as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted
and due to the spillover effect of robust growth in top trade
partner the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded
1.7% in seasonally-adjusted terms in the second quarter from the
first three months of the year, according to a median forecast
of a poll of 14 analysts. The economy expanded 0.8% in the
January to March period versus the final quarter of 2020.
If the projection materializes, it would be the fourth
consecutive quarter of seasonally-adjusted growth.
The survey also forecast that GDP grew 19.8% in the second
quarter from a year earlier. That compares with a year-on-year
contraction of 3.6% in the first quarter 2021.
Hammered by the restrictions brought about by the
coronavirus pandemic, Latin America's second-largest economy
shrank 8.5% in 2020, its worst performance since 1932 during the
Great Depression.
Despite a spike in the pandemic, "Mexico's economy continued
to recover thanks to the solid U.S. market, which led to
increased demand for Mexican exports and a greater flow of
remittances," said Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America
Economic Research at Moody's Analytics.
Some analysts see economic growth slowing down in the coming
quarters.
"The third COVID-19 wave may reduce activity in the short
term and we believe external conditions will be less favorable,"
said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital
Economics.
National statistics agency INEGI will publish preliminary
GDP data for the second quarter on Friday.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Additional
reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Anthony
Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)