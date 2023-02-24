Mexican economy 2023 outlook better than many forecast, official says

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The outlook for Mexico's
economy in 2023 is better than many had forecast and "more in
line" with the 3% growth that the government had expected in its
September budget, a top finance ministry official told Reuters.
Data released on Friday showed Mexico's economy expanded by
3.1% in 2022, after slowing to 0.5% growth in the fourth quarter
from the previous quarter from a 0.9% third-quarter increase.
"For 2023, as of now, everything seems to indicate that the
outlook is better than many had expected and more in line with
what we were thinking," Rodrigo Mariscal, chief economist and
head of the economic planning unit of the finance ministry, said
in an interview.
The finance ministry's 2023 budget, released in September
2022, forecast gross domestic product growth of 3.0% this year
in Latin America's second largest economy.
Mariscal, who helps develop the economic forecasts that are
the backbone of the government's budget document, said that
forecast should remain mostly intact in the 2024 budget document
now being prepared.
He cautioned that the new budget document may ultimately
change by the time it is handed over to lawmakers in late March.
Considering "current data there will probably a soft landing
in the United States, which also leaves us in a good position,"
said Mariscal, referring to the possibility the U.S. economy
slows without falling into a recession.
Mexico's economy is inextricably tied to the United States,
by far its biggest trade partner.
Still, the Bank of Mexico on Thursday warned that most of
its five-member governing board "foresee that in the next
quarters the lower economic dynamism at a global level will
result in lower growth rates of domestic economic activity."
Mariscal said 2024 elections at home and the United States
made projecting how Mexico's economy would fare next year
difficult. He added the finance ministry was calculating how
much economic activity would be boosted by the recent uptick in
"nearshoring", the trend to move production closer to North
American buyers and away from Asia to avoid the supply-chain
snarls that hampered output during the pandemic.
Foreign direct investment in Mexico rose 12% last year to
reach $35.3 billion, according to preliminary data, another sign
that nearshoring is building momentum. But analysts have warned
that Mexico's capacity for the nearshoring boom has been held
back by the policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
particularly on energy.
