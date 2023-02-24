Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexican economy 2023 outlook better than many forecast, official says

02/24/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The outlook for Mexico's economy in 2023 is better than many had forecast and "more in line" with the 3% growth that the government had expected in its September budget, a top finance ministry official told Reuters.

Data released on Friday showed Mexico's economy expanded by 3.1% in 2022, after slowing to 0.5% growth in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter from a 0.9% third-quarter increase.

"For 2023, as of now, everything seems to indicate that the outlook is better than many had expected and more in line with what we were thinking," Rodrigo Mariscal, chief economist and head of the economic planning unit of the finance ministry, said in an interview.

The finance ministry's 2023 budget, released in September 2022, forecast gross domestic product growth of 3.0% this year in Latin America's second largest economy.

Mariscal, who helps develop the economic forecasts that are the backbone of the government's budget document, said that forecast should remain mostly intact in the 2024 budget document now being prepared.

He cautioned that the new budget document may ultimately change by the time it is handed over to lawmakers in late March.

Considering "current data there will probably a soft landing in the United States, which also leaves us in a good position," said Mariscal, referring to the possibility the U.S. economy slows without falling into a recession.

Mexico's economy is inextricably tied to the United States, by far its biggest trade partner.

Still, the Bank of Mexico on Thursday warned that most of its five-member governing board "foresee that in the next quarters the lower economic dynamism at a global level will result in lower growth rates of domestic economic activity."

Mariscal said 2024 elections at home and the United States made projecting how Mexico's economy would fare next year difficult. He added the finance ministry was calculating how much economic activity would be boosted by the recent uptick in "nearshoring", the trend to move production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia to avoid the supply-chain snarls that hampered output during the pandemic.

Foreign direct investment in Mexico rose 12% last year to reach $35.3 billion, according to preliminary data, another sign that nearshoring is building momentum. But analysts have warned that Mexico's capacity for the nearshoring boom has been held back by the policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, particularly on energy. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pModerna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
RE
05:57pHouse select committee seeks answers from FBI on China police 'outposts'
RE
05:49pU.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed
RE
05:40pDebate grows among Lula's team over Brazil fuel tax policy
RE
05:40pEuro Lost 1.39% to $1.0547 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 1.76% to 136.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pUS 2022 power plant emissions fell on switch from coal to gas -EPA
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle consolidate after hitting new contract high
RE
05:36pUtilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS