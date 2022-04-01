Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican economy seen growing 3.4% in 2022, says finance ministry

04/01/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's flag flutters next to the Metropolitan Cathedral at Zocalo Square in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Mexico's government forecast economic growth of 3.4% for 2022, far below what the nation's President was aiming for, a finance ministry document showed on Friday, as Latin America's second-largest economy claws back losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said in a published budget document that it expects the economy to expand by 3.5% in 2023.

"The persistent impacts of the pandemic on supply and demand imbalances, and the escalation of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have forced countries to adjust their growth expectations for this year," the document says.

The new figure compares to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's projection of 5% growth for the economy in 2022 and a prior government forecast for a 4.1% expansion.

The budget document projected inflation at 5.5% by the end of 2022, slowing to 3.3% by the end of 2023.

The exchange rate is seen at 20.7 pesos per U.S dollar for the end of 2022, and 20.9 pesos at the end of 2023, the ministry said, compared with 19.8 pesos on Friday.

Mexico expects this year's average oil price will be $92.90 per barrel, while crude production is estimated at 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd), rising to 1.85 million bpd in 2023.

The ministry expects an average of 879,000 bpd of crude exports in 2022.

The country will remain focused on promoting economic development and job creation through public spending, the document said, adding spending would not "jeopardize the continuation and completion of key infrastructure works or priority social programs."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aSri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
RE
12:15aAustralia-India trade deal to open 'biggest economic door'
RE
12:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus
RE
04/01China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia
RE
04/01U.S. discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
04/01Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
3Sundial Growers Granted MCTO
4Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
5Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to cha..

HOT NEWS