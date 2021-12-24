Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter

12/24/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers are seen in a building undergoing construction at Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2% in October from the previous month, as the country's faltering recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday.

October's seasonally adjusted contraction was the third month-on-month decline in economic activity in a row, figures from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast the economy would grow by 0.8% during October following a disappointing third quarter in which gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4%.

"Going forward, lingering supply-chain frictions, cost-push pressures, policy uncertainty, and weak business confidence are likely to weigh on the broad industrial sector for a while," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a client note.

Still, Ramos said Mexico's economy had room to grow and should benefit in coming quarters from terms of trade, increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, and normalization of activity in sectors still lagging, particularly services.

Separate INEGI data showed exports performed strongly in November, reaching a record $43.9 billion in seasonally adjusted terms, and contributing to an adjusted trade surplus of $463 million after six straight months of deficits.

Mexican business operations have been disrupted by bottlenecks in international supply chains, which have led to temporary work stoppages in industries including carmaking, a pillar of the country's manufacturing sector.

But a breakdown of the INEGI figures showed the contraction in October was led by weakness in tertiary activities, which cover services, and by primary activities, which encompass farming, fishing and mining.

Primary activities shrank by 1.2% from September, while tertiary activities were down by 0.5%. By contrast, secondary activities, which include manufacturing, rose by 0.6%.

Compared to the same month last year, the economy grew in October by 0.3% in seasonally adjusted terms. In unadjusted terms it shrank 0.7%, the INEGI data showed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pANALYSIS : Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
RE
12:46pAsset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021
RE
12:44pPutin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12:39pMexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter
RE
12:25pU.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on
RE
12:23pThousands of flights scrapped globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend
RE
12:15pUK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London
RE
12:15pFading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar
RE
11:59aHow to track Santa's flight with NORAD
RE
11:48aApple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
4AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-

HOT NEWS