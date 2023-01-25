Mexican energy companies lag methane emission rules, investigators say

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican oil and gas
companies, including state giant Pemex, are lagging behind on
their obligations to identify, report and mitigate methane
emissions from their installations, an investigation by a group
of non-profits found.
Methane, a potent greenhouse gas that traps heat in the
atmosphere, has emerged as a top threat to the climate.
Government regulation requires oil and gas companies to
identify and measure their methane emissions, and submit a
so-called program for prevention and integrated control of
methane emissions (PPCIEM) to environmental regulator.
Investigators at the Mexican Methane Emissions Observatory,
an alliance of three non-profit organizations, found that so far
only 7% of regulated entities have submitted some of the
required documents.
A company may need to respond to requests for documents for
several parts of its operations.
Pemex, which dominates the sector, only submitted documents
for two of its regulated entities - though the investigators
highlighted that it was not certain whether this included all of
the installations.
For the vast majority of installations in Mexico, there is
no certainty on compliance, they found.
Pemex did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The documents were requested via Mexico's transparency
institute from three different regulators and the energy
ministry in November last year.
"Controlling the emissions of methane is what Mexico can and
should do to comply with its international commitments," said
Adrian Fernandez, a former environmental official, who founded
the Mexico Climate Initiative, one of the nonprofits backing the
alliance.
"There are huge challenges in mitigating methane emissions
but at least in the oil and gas sector the technology already
exists, and is accessible," he told Reuters in an interview.
Reuters reported last year that satellites recorded two vast
methane leaks at an offshore platform belonging to Pemex in the
Gulf of Mexico.
Mexico is the world's tenth biggest emitter of methane,
according to the Global Methane Tracker 2022, published by the
International Energy Agency.
Research increasingly shows that reducing methane output is
vital to keeping global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius -
above pre-industrial times - in order to avert the worst impacts
of climate change.
