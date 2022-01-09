Mexican finance ministry concludes near-term Pemex debt refinancing

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A debt refinancing operation
for Mexican national oil company Pemex that swapped the
highly-indebted firm's short-term bonds for a new 10-year bond
has been completed, the finance ministry announced on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry said the near-term debt
management scheme lowers Pemex's overall debt load by $3.2
billion, while reducing "financial pressure" on the company
between 2024 and 2030 by $10.5 billion.
The joint operation between the finance ministry and Pemex
benefited from a $3.5 billion infusion from the federal
government, the statement added, and will result in an annual
$180 million reduction in the state-owned Pemex's financing
costs.
The reduction stems from lowering the gap between the
interest rate Pemex pays to service its debt and the
government's sovereign debt by 50 basis points, according to the
statement.
Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, has
struggled with 17-years of declining crude production and in
2020 lost its coveted investment-grade rating.
Halfway through his six-year term, President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador has sought to boost the company's operations and
finances while simultaneously canceling oil auctions open to
private producers as well as tenders to pick joint venture
partners for Pemex, a common tool used to share risks and
rewards in the international industry.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist who favors a state-controlled
energy industry, also seeks to end Pemex's crude exports in the
next few years and instead refine the oil at home in a bid to
make Mexico more energy independent.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Diane Craft)