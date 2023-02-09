Mexican genetically modified corn spat could affect U.S. sugar trade - report

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's proposed
controversial ban on genetically modified (GM) corn imports
could impact other areas of trade with the United States,
including the large sugar and corn syrup exchange, an
independent report released on Thursday said.
Mexico's government of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
approved a ban of all GM corn from 2025, a regulation that would
block most U.S. corn exports to Mexico. The United States is the
world's largest corn exporter and is against the ban.
Mexico claims GM corn can hurt its ecosystem by killing some
species, an allegation some scientists question. The country
also wants to boost local, non-GM corn production.
The report from trader and supply chain services provider
Czarnikow said the restriction would also block shipments of
U.S. high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener used in the
food and beverage industry.
"This could lead to severe repercussions. The U.S. could
potentially ban the 1.35 million tonnes of imported Mexican
sugar (70% raw sugar, 30% white)," said analyst Adrian
Torrebiarte in the report.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),
Mexico accounts for nearly half of all the sugar the United
States imports annually that is projected at 3.46 million short
tonnes (ST) in 2022/23.
"A ban by the U.S. on Mexican sugar could lead to severe
complications. The U.S. could give more TRQ allocations to
Brazil, Dominican Republic, or Central American countries," said
the report.
The TRQs, or tariff rate quotas, are the share of imports
that follow World Trade Organization import rules for reduced
tariffs. That quota is currently at 1.61 million ST.
The TRQs plus the Mexican imports make up 90% of all sugar
the U.S. buys every year.
Those low-tariff quotas only cover raw sugar, so
Torrebiarte says the United States would still have to replace
around 400,000 tonnes of white sugar, also known as refined
sugar, currently imported from Mexico, in case the GM corn ban
goes ahead and derails bilateral trade.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Josie Kao)