Mexican genetically modified corn spat could affect U.S. sugar trade - report

02/09/2023 | 01:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's proposed controversial ban on genetically modified (GM) corn imports could impact other areas of trade with the United States, including the large sugar and corn syrup exchange, an independent report released on Thursday said.

Mexico's government of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador approved a ban of all GM corn from 2025, a regulation that would block most U.S. corn exports to Mexico. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and is against the ban.

Mexico claims GM corn can hurt its ecosystem by killing some species, an allegation some scientists question. The country also wants to boost local, non-GM corn production.

The report from trader and supply chain services provider Czarnikow said the restriction would also block shipments of U.S. high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener used in the food and beverage industry.

"This could lead to severe repercussions. The U.S. could potentially ban the 1.35 million tonnes of imported Mexican sugar (70% raw sugar, 30% white)," said analyst Adrian Torrebiarte in the report.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Mexico accounts for nearly half of all the sugar the United States imports annually that is projected at 3.46 million short tonnes (ST) in 2022/23.

"A ban by the U.S. on Mexican sugar could lead to severe complications. The U.S. could give more TRQ allocations to Brazil, Dominican Republic, or Central American countries," said the report.

The TRQs, or tariff rate quotas, are the share of imports that follow World Trade Organization import rules for reduced tariffs. That quota is currently at 1.61 million ST.

The TRQs plus the Mexican imports make up 90% of all sugar the U.S. buys every year.

Those low-tariff quotas only cover raw sugar, so Torrebiarte says the United States would still have to replace around 400,000 tonnes of white sugar, also known as refined sugar, currently imported from Mexico, in case the GM corn ban goes ahead and derails bilateral trade. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS