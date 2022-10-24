Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexican headline inflation slows in early October, core index still a concern

10/24/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico inflation eases slightly, central bank still seen hiking rates

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation slowed more than expected in the first half of October, remaining far above the central bank's target rate, while the closely watched core index climbed higher, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Headline annual inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy inched down to 8.53% from 8.64% in the second half of September, also undershooting the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll for a rate of 8.63%.

Compared with the previous two-week period, Mexican consumer prices rose by 0.44% in early October, the data showed. The Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.53%.

"With the measures we're taking, we are seeing a slowdown in inflation," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference, pointing to a pact with retailers to contain prices of key food staples. "A little, but already it's not going up."

The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.42% in early October, slightly above market expectations for 0.35%. Annual core inflation was 8.39%, above forecasts for 8.31%.

One Bank of Mexico board member, Jonathan Heath, said on Twitter core inflation "continues to be the greatest concern," noting that the drop in headline inflation is wholly due to a decline in the non-core index, which in turn is explained by falling prices for liquefied petroleum gas.

"The drop in price for a single good and on a single occasion does not begin to solve the big problem of inflation, which is a generalized and sustained increase in prices," said Heath.

Mexico's central bank has been raising interest rates since June 2021 in a bid to tamp down inflation, which has blown past the bank's target of 3% plus or minus 1 percentage point.

The benchmark rate stands at a record 9.25%, and minutes from the Bank of Mexico's September monetary policy meeting showed the board eyeing future hikes amid inflation risks.

Jason Tuvey, Capital Economics' senior emerging markets economist, expects a 75 basis-point hike in November as the U.S. Federal Reserve remains hawkish.

"But these latest figures suggest that the end of the tightening cycle is not too far away," Tuvey added.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said base effects, weakening domestic demand and the lagged effect of tighter financial conditions are expected to continue to push inflation down in Mexico.

"Underlying pressures are finally stabilising, and we still believe inflation will continue to fall consistently over the next few months."

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:56pFintech Marqeta pushes into banking for next growth phase
RE
02:44pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,100 mln soles…
RE
02:44pPeru sol currency moves -0.35% to close at 3.9990/4.0020 soles p…
RE
02:40pYum Brands to fully exit Russia with deal to sell KFC stores
RE
02:39pLithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
02:32pWall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
RE
02:30pLithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
02:26pGuinea's ex-ruler was responsible for stadium massacre -former aide
RE
02:24pYum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants
RE
02:23pU.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, AT&T, Chevron, Intel, Qualcomm...
4France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
5Stocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended

HOT NEWS