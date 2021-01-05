Mexican inflation likely dips to 7-month low in December

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer price
inflation likely eased in December to its lowest level in seven
months, staying within the central bank's target range, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The median forecast of nine analysts surveyed expected
inflation to dip to 3.16% from 3.33% registered in November.
If the estimate is confirmed, it would be the lowest rate of
inflation since May, when the consumer price index stood at
2.84%.
Mexico's central bank last month held its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at 4.25% for the second consecutive meeting and
said inflation expectations for the medium and long term remain
stable at levels above 3%.
The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a tolerance range of
one percentage point above or below.
In December, overall prices likely rose 0.40%, while the
annual core inflation rate was seen at 3.80%, according to the
survey.
National statistics agency INEGI will release the official
consumer inflation figures for December on Thursday.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez;
Writing by Drazen Jorgic
Editing by Alistair Bell)