Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high in April, boosting rate hike expectations

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation is expected
to have continued its upward climb in April, reaching heights
not seen since January 2001, a Reuters poll showed on Friday,
reinforcing forecasts that the central bank will again hike its
key interest rate next week.
The median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed was for consumer
price inflation to rise 7.72% in the year through April, far
above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one
percentage point.
Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food
and energy items, was seen at 7.17% in April, also a 21-year
high.
By comparison, headline inflation rose 7.45% in the year
through March, while core inflation increased 6.78%.
Banxico, as the bank is known, has increased the benchmark
interest rate by 250 basis points over its last seven monetary
policy meetings to 6.50% as it has struggled to contain rising
inflation.
Analysts expect Banxico to hike the key rate by 50 basis
points at its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, tracking
the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate move.
In April alone, headline consumer prices were seen surging
0.58% and core inflation was forecast to have risen 0.73%, the
poll found.
Mexico's government earlier this week announced plans to
increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice and
beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control
inflation.
The INEGI national statistics institute will publish April
inflation figures on Monday.
(Reporting by Noe Torres Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin
in Buenos Aires
Writing by Brendan O'Boyle
Editing by Anthony Esposito and Mark Potter)