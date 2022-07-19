Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high in first half of July

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation in the
first half of July likely remained at levels not seen since
January 2001, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, fueling bets the
Bank of Mexico will again hike its key interest rate at its
upcoming monetary policy meeting.
The median forecast of 14 analysts was for annual inflation
to hit 8.10% during the first half of the month, from 8.09% in
the second half of June.
Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food
and energy prices, was forecast to reach 7.54%, the highest rate
since December 2000.
Banxico, as the central bank is known, increased its
benchmark interest rate by a record 75 basis points to 7.75% in
late June, saying it would hike rates again and by as much if
necessary to tame inflation that has surged to double its
target.
Since mid-2021 Banxico has increased the benchmark rate by
375 basis points as it struggles to bring inflation to its
target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.
It is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting on
Aug. 11.
During the first half of July, Mexican consumer prices are
estimated to have increased by 0.39%, compared to the previous
half-month period, with core inflation seen rising 0.31%,
according to the Reuters poll.
Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish
consumer price data for the first half of July on Friday.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by
Paul Simao)