Mexican inflation seen at over two-decade high, more rate hikes coming

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 - Mexico's inflation likely
sped up again in September, a Reuters poll showed Monday, to an
almost 22-year high, reinforcing expectations monetary
policymakers will continue to hike the country's benchmark
interest rate.
The median forecast of 15 analysts sees annual inflation
accelerating to 8.74% in September, up from 8.70% in August when
it reached its highest level since December 2000.
Last week, Mexico's central bank raised its key interest
rate by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, citing the "ongoing
tightening of global financial conditions" and an environment of
uncertainty as challenges.
Banxico, as the central bank is known, has raised rates by
525 basis points since the current hiking cycle began in June
2021 in a bid to tamp down inflation, which has blown past the
bank's target of 3% plus or minus 1 percentage point.
"In our assessment, the case for a follow-up 75 basis points
rate hike in November remains compelling given intense and
highly disseminated inflation pressures, further deterioration
of inflation expectations, and hawkish actions and guidance
(from) the FOMC and other core central banks," Goldman Sachs
economist Alberto Ramos said.
The Mexican central bank's next meeting, the second-to-last
of the year, is scheduled for Nov. 10.
On Monday, Mexico's government announced an
anti-inflationary plan made in agreement with food producers and
retailers to keep food prices affordable.
Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food
and energy prices, was forecast to reach 8.34%, the highest rate
since August 2000, according to the poll.
In September alone, Mexican consumer prices are estimated to
have increased by 0.67%, while the median projection for monthly
core inflation was seen at 0.74%.
Mexico's statistics institute will release inflation data
for September on Friday at 6 a.m. local time.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; additional reporting by Gabriel Burin
in Buenos Aires; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)