Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban

05/24/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - A Mexican federal judge ruled against a request by the National Farm Council to freeze implementation of a government plan to ban genetically-modified (GMO) corn and the widely-used herbicide glyphosate by 2024, national science council said on Monday.

Judge Martin Adolfo Santos Perez's ruling allows the executive order by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador late last year that outlines the planned ban to proceed.

A farm council representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT, is tasked by the president's order with identifying a substitute for glyphosate, which is used by thousands of Mexican farmers to clear fields prior to planting.

To date, 17 legal challenges have been filed against the planned ban, according to CONACYT, mostly from companies that have argued an imminent harm if it is allowed to proceed.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.34% 657.25 End-of-day quote.36.26%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.34% 542.6212 Delayed Quote.36.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pDeputy U.S Treasury chief sees G7 support for 15%-plus global minimum tax
RE
05:56pMexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban
RE
05:38pBritain launches consultation before starting India trade talks
RE
05:30pGEORGE : Hard to distinguish between one-off 'bottlenecks' and broad lack of capacity
RE
05:30pFed's George says doesn't dismiss risk of inflation surge
RE
05:30pGEORGE : Anticipates 'strong employment' in coming months
RE
05:30pGEORGE : Fed should not be 'rigid' in approach to policy, or lose sight of possible changes to the economy as it reopens
RE
05:30pFED'S GEORGE : Does not dismiss risk of higher inflation
RE
05:30pGEORGE : Expects labor constraints to ease with time; some supply and shipping shortages could persist past this year
RE
05:18pUtilities Down On Cylical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS