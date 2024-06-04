STORY: Mexican stocks tumbled on Monday after Claudia Sheinbaum won a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election, while the ruling party looked poised for a super-majority in Congress.

Markets were taken by surprise by the scale of the gains for the Morena party, and some fear the results will pave the way for the ruling coalition to pass constitutional reforms without opposition support, and potentially diminish checks and balances.

Mexican shares fell over 6%, while the peso, which has slid since the start of 2024, saw its weakest daily close since November.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that Mexico's finance minister will remain in his post for some time to help smooth the transition.

When asked about the possibility of pursuing major reforms in Congress, he said he would discuss the topic with Sheinbaum.

Over the course of his tenure, Lopez Obrador doubled the minimum wage, reduced poverty and oversaw a strengthening peso and low levels of unemployment - successes that made him incredibly popular.

In February he proposed sweeping constitutional changes to overhaul the judiciary, pensions and other areas.

Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, has promised to expand his welfare policies, though that may prove to be a difficult task considering the country's hefty budget deficit and low economic growth.