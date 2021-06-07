Mexican midterm vote lifts peso as Lopez Obrador loses super-majority

MEXICO CITY/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso
strengthened to a near-three week high on Monday after midterm
elections confirmed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's
MORENA party as the strongest force in the country, but with a
reduced majority.
Markets had been watching out for Lopez Obrador retaining
his party's supermajority, which would have allowed him to push
through more wide sweeping changes, or he could lose his
majority in congress altogether.
Luis Gonzali, co-director at Franklin Templeton Investments
in Mexico, said the loss of support in Congress could lead to
short-term volatility in bonds and exchange rate.
But checks and balances strengthened while MORENA still has
certain control. "The results are positive for Mexico's risk
outlook," he added.
The peso gained as much as 1.1% to 19.7382 to the
dollar, making the currency an outlier among many emerging
market currencies which were treading water against a steady
dollar.
The gains have seen the currency turn positive on the year,
now up 0.6% in 2021.
Meanwhile, the spread of Mexico hard-currency bonds over
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI
global diversified index, held steady at 336 bps.
Mexico's election result was positive for institutional
stability, agreed Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at
emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group.
"Not losing by a large magnitude also means that he
shouldn't U-turn on his strategy, therefore the commitment to
tight fiscal policies should remain, which is positive from a
creditworthiness perspective and it's something that Mexico
investors have been happy about since (Lopez Obrador) took
office," said Medeiros.
Carlos de Sousa, a manager of emerging market debt
portfolios at Vontobel Asset Management, also saw lower risk and
more stability ahead.
"Some of his populist or more controversial measures will
probably not materialize, so it lowers the risks," he added.
The loss of the supermajority meant Lopez Obrador would
struggle to make institutional amendments which were an
important part of the fourth transformation, meaning his push
for change would be "stuck in a low gear."
"It is also good for ESG," he said, adding that Lopez
Obrador was not seen as particularly green in his policies.
