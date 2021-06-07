Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican midterm vote lifts peso as Lopez Obrador loses super-majority

06/07/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened to a near-three week high on Monday after midterm elections confirmed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party as the strongest force in the country, but with a reduced majority.

Markets had been watching out for Lopez Obrador retaining his party's supermajority, which would have allowed him to push through more wide sweeping changes, or he could lose his majority in congress altogether.

Luis Gonzali, co-director at Franklin Templeton Investments in Mexico, said the loss of support in Congress could lead to short-term volatility in bonds and exchange rate.

But checks and balances strengthened while MORENA still has certain control. "The results are positive for Mexico's risk outlook," he added.

The peso gained as much as 1.1% to 19.7382 to the dollar, making the currency an outlier among many emerging market currencies which were treading water against a steady dollar.

The gains have seen the currency turn positive on the year, now up 0.6% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the spread of Mexico hard-currency bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI global diversified index, held steady at 336 bps.

Mexico's election result was positive for institutional stability, agreed Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group.

"Not losing by a large magnitude also means that he shouldn't U-turn on his strategy, therefore the commitment to tight fiscal policies should remain, which is positive from a creditworthiness perspective and it's something that Mexico investors have been happy about since (Lopez Obrador) took office," said Medeiros.

Carlos de Sousa, a manager of emerging market debt portfolios at Vontobel Asset Management, also saw lower risk and more stability ahead.

"Some of his populist or more controversial measures will probably not materialize, so it lowers the risks," he added.

The loss of the supermajority meant Lopez Obrador would struggle to make institutional amendments which were an important part of the fourth transformation, meaning his push for change would be "stuck in a low gear."

"It is also good for ESG," he said, adding that Lopez Obrador was not seen as particularly green in his policies. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold in London, Stefanie Eschenbacher and Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City Editing by Peter Graff and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 0.36% 389.2 Delayed Quote.-10.06%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.69% 165.32 Delayed Quote.30.98%
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG 0.84% 72.4 Delayed Quote.2.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aDollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines
RE
10:54aSterling steady amid doubts over June 21 reopening
RE
10:53aAMAZON COM  : Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal
RE
10:52aSwitzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say
RE
10:50aFunding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO
RE
10:49aWORLD BANK  : Commodity prices resumed their upward trend in May—Pink Sheet
PU
10:48aGM expands Onstar services beyond its vehicle owner base
RE
10:47aBosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment
RE
10:46aDGAP-DD : MorphoSys AG english
DJ
10:45aDNB  : Norwegian lender DNB raises bid for rival Sbanken
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil hits two-year high above $72 on demand hopes, OPEC+ curbs
5EXCLUSIVE: Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned

HOT NEWS