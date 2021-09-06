Mexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican mining companies
face "major delays" with environmental and water permits, the
head of sector chamber Camimex said on Monday, as the metals
sector seeks to boost operations in the one of the country's
biggest industries.
Camimex President Fernando Alanis told reporters during a
webcast presentation touting a new sustainability report that
the delays were especially pronounced for getting the country's
environment ministry Semarnat to approve environmental impact
statements for mining projects.
"This is definitely an issue," said Alanis. "Specifically,
with Semarnat we have major delays," he said.
He also noted significant mining permitting delays with
government water agency CONAGUA.
Alanis said the chamber had held talks with Semarnat's
deputy minister, Tonatiuh Herrera, and that more meetings were
scheduled.
Mining industry executives in Mexico say Semarnat layoffs
over the past couple years, part of government spending cuts
under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reduced the number
of officials who can process permits.
The environment ministry and CONAGUA did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Despite regulatory delays, Mexican mining investment is seen
rebounding this year, helped by higher prices for minerals, with
expected growth of more than 40% to reach some $5 billion
compared with $3.5 billion in 2020.
Mexico is the world's biggest silver producer, accounting
for nearly a quarter of global output, as well as a top ten
producer of a dozen other minerals, including gold, copper and
zinc.
It represents about 2.3% of the country's overall economic
activity.
Lopez Obrador's government declared mining an essential
industry last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic,
after a mandated shutdown of two months. However, the president
says previous governments offered too much land under concession
to miners.
He has stressed that no new land concessions will be
authorized for mining during his term.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and David Gregorio)