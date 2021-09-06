Mexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican mining companies
face "major delays" with environmental and water permits, the
head of sector chamber Camimex said on Monday, as the metals
sector seeks to boost operations in the one of the country's
biggest industries.
Camimex President Fernando Alanis told reporters during a
webcast presentation touting a new sustainability report that
the delays were especially pronounced for getting the country's
environment ministry Semarnat to approve environmental impact
statements for mining projects.
"This is definitely an issue," said Alanis. "Specifically,
with Semarnat we have major delays," he said.
He also noted significant permitting delays with government
water agency CONAGUA.
According to Camimex, 18 specific mining project permits are
pending before Semarnat, corresponding to projects that
represent investment of nearly $2.8 billion.
Alanis said the chamber had held talks with Semarnat's
deputy minister, Tonatiuh Herrera, and that more meetings were
scheduled.
Mining industry executives in Mexico say Semarnat layoffs
over the past couple years, part of government spending cuts
under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, have reduced the
number of officials who can process permits.
The environment ministry and CONAGUA did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
More than 60% of Mexican mining projects backed by foreign
capital, or 757 out of a total of 1,210 projects, were
categorized as "delayed" in an economy ministry report from
June.
Despite regulatory delays, Mexican mining investment is seen
rebounding this year, helped by higher prices for minerals, with
expected growth of more than 40% to reach some $5 billion
compared with $3.5 billion in 2020.
Mexico is the world's biggest silver producer, accounting
for nearly a quarter of global output, as well as a top ten
producer of a dozen other minerals, including gold, copper and
zinc.
It represents about 2.3% of the country's overall economic
activity.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel,
David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)