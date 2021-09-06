Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules

09/06/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican mining companies face "major delays" with environmental and water permits, the head of sector chamber Camimex said on Monday, as the metals sector seeks to boost operations in the one of the country's biggest industries.

Camimex President Fernando Alanis told reporters during a webcast presentation touting a new sustainability report that the delays were especially pronounced for getting the country's environment ministry Semarnat to approve environmental impact statements for mining projects.

"This is definitely an issue," said Alanis. "Specifically, with Semarnat we have major delays," he said.

He also noted significant permitting delays with government water agency CONAGUA.

According to Camimex, 18 specific mining project permits are pending before Semarnat, corresponding to projects that represent investment of nearly $2.8 billion.

Alanis said the chamber had held talks with Semarnat's deputy minister, Tonatiuh Herrera, and that more meetings were scheduled.

Mining industry executives in Mexico say Semarnat layoffs over the past couple years, part of government spending cuts under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, have reduced the number of officials who can process permits.

The environment ministry and CONAGUA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 60% of Mexican mining projects backed by foreign capital, or 757 out of a total of 1,210 projects, were categorized as "delayed" in an economy ministry report from June.

Despite regulatory delays, Mexican mining investment is seen rebounding this year, helped by higher prices for minerals, with expected growth of more than 40% to reach some $5 billion compared with $3.5 billion in 2020.

Mexico is the world's biggest silver producer, accounting for nearly a quarter of global output, as well as a top ten producer of a dozen other minerals, including gold, copper and zinc.

It represents about 2.3% of the country's overall economic activity. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
05:02pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
04:29pFACTBOX-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation
RE
04:22pMexican president hints at eyeing IMF funds to pay Pemex debt
RE
04:14pAlerts on spot silver price rally withdrawn
RE
04:12pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:42pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List
PU
03:32pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”
PU
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
3Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS