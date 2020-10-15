Mexican official tapped to lead IMF governing board to prioritize aid to poorer countries

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister
Arturo Herrera would prioritize poorer countries hit by the
coronavirus pandemic in his expected role next year as president
of the board of governors for the IMF and the World Bank, his
office said on Thursday.
The World Bank has approved the appointment of the
53-year-old Herrera, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
is scheduled to conclude the process on Nov. 4.
Herrera will press for the IMF and the World Bank to
redouble their efforts to help the world economy recover from
the pandemic, especially in low and middle-income countries
hardest-hit by the crisis, the finance ministry said in a
statement.
He would also work to strengthen the international financial
system, the ministry added.
Herrera on Twitter said he was "very honored" by his
nomination for the role. The board will meet in Washington next
spring and in Marrakech next October.
Herrera's presidency would mark the second time a Mexican
official leads the board, which represents 189 countries.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sharay Angulo; Editing by
TOm Brown)