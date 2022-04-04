Mexican opposition threatens president's electricity reform

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - An alliance of opposition
parties in Mexico is threatening a proposal for greater state
control of the electricity market, saying on Monday it would
vote against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan.
The coalition's move would deprive Lopez Obrador of
congressional support for constitutional change that he is
seeking to protect his reform. He has said the reform would help
limit electricity prices and improve Mexican independence from
foreign-owned producers.
Similar legislation became law last year but is in danger of
being struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and
has been on hold pending resolution of challenges to it.
In declaring that the opposition coalition would withhold
backing to the revised attempt that includes constitutional
change, its most powerful member, the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), complained of the president's refusal
to negotiate.
"It is a categorical 'no' to the regressive reform that has
been presented without willingness to move even a comma," said
PRI leader Alejandro Moreno at a press conference with other
party heads.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist and nationalist on energy policy,
has pitched the overhaul as needed to keep a lid on creeping
energy prices by giving more control over the power market to
state-owned electricity company Comision Federal de
Electricidad.
The reform would give market priority to CFE plants, whose
prices can be controlled by the government.
Changing the constitution requires a congressional
supermajority, but the president's MORENA party controls only
slim majorities in Congress.
Lopez Obrador needs another 53 votes in the lower house to
achieve the supermajority, and the PRI's 71 votes there had been
seen as his best chance of getting them.
MORENA's legislative leaders have said they expected to
bring the bill to the lower house next week, while the
opposition parties said they would present a counterproposal
after the president's version had been voted on.
The Supreme Court will this week hear the challenge to last
year's legislation. If it rules that the legislation is valid,
Lopez Obrador will not need constitutional changes.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barera in Mexico
City
Writing by David Alire Garcia and Kylie Madry
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bradley Perrett)