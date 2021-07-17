Mexican power utility says WhiteWater Midstream being probed over contracts

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. firm WhiteWater
Midstream LLC is under investigation in Mexico and the United
States for possible corruption in its contracts with Mexico's
state-run power utility, the utility said in statement on
Friday.
WhiteWater is being investigated for the "delivery of
contracts under suspicion of corruption, breach of trust and
influence peddling," the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)
said in its statement.
WhiteWater Midstream and its subsidiaries were awarded
multi-million dollar contracts by the CFE between 2016 and 2017.
One such contract for a gas pipeline in the United States was
"unnecessary for the purposes and needs of the CFE," the utility
said. The contract was awarded without a transparent and
competitive bidding process, the statement said.
There are also former CFE officials under investigation, the
utility said.
"CFE will exercise, in accordance with its own right, legal
actions both at the civil and criminal level in Mexico and the
United States," the statement said.
WhiteWater did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres; Editing by Kim
Coghill)