Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'

04/05/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Felipe Angeles International Airport inauguration ceremony in Zumpango municipality

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Tuesday ramped up pressure on opposition lawmakers to support a constitutional energy reform a day after they said they would reject the bill, suggesting those who did not would be "traitors" to the country.

The bill, which congressional leaders have said they want to vote on next week, is a central plank of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to give greater control of the electricity market to the state over private companies.

He argues that past governments rigged the market in favor of private capital, but his attempts to renegotiate contracts and give state-run energy companies priority have upset business groups and many of Mexico's traditional diplomatic allies.

The day after an alliance of opposition parties said it would not support his constitutional reform, Lopez Obrador cast the debate as a matter of patriotic urgency that pitted the interests of the state against foreign companies.

Speaking at a news conference, he forecast that some opposition lawmakers would support his bill, and said it was time for them to show which side they were on.

"Let them reveal themselves, so they're real representatives of the people, not employees of entrenched interests, traitors to the country," Lopez Obrador said.

His remarks came as the Supreme Court prepared to debate the constitutionality of an electricity law promulgated in March 2021 which bolstered state control of the market. Courts later suspended the law on the grounds it breached antitrust rules.

The top court adjourned without voting on motions proposed by Justice Loretta Ortiz to dismiss challenges to the law. Ortiz is a former lawmaker in the president's ruling party who he tapped to serve on the court. It will reconvene on Thursday.

The court's debate on Tuesday suggested there may be enough votes to uphold the 2021 law, but with possible changes.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:48pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:46pTwitter says working on edit button for tweets
RE
05:46pMichigan governor kidnap plot jury ends 2nd day of deliberations
RE
05:45pMexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'
RE
05:44pFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS. PROTECTIONS : How states are taking sides on abortion
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 91.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.63% to $1.0905 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.3072 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.66% to 123.60 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS