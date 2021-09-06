Mexican president hints at eyeing IMF funds to pay Pemex debt

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government is tackling
the debt burden of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)
and hinted he would try to use funds from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to do so.
Asked at a regular government news conference how his
government would help Pemex in the coming months, Lopez Obrador
said he "could not say much about the matter" because a process
of reorganizing the company's debt was under way.
The president then made comments that appeared to refer to
the recent allocation to Mexico of over $12 billion in special
drawing rights (SDRs) from the IMF - the Washington-based fund's
reserve assets - that he has said https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-imf-debt-idUSL1N2PI18E
he wants to use to pay off debt.
"Remember the $12.5 billion that arrived that belong to the
public treasury, we want that to be used to pay off debt, but
it's not possible to give information on the subject because of
the principles or norms that are established," he said.
The finance ministry declined to comment on whether Mexico
intended to use the IMF money to pay off Pemex debt. The
president's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Lopez Obrador's desire to use the SDRs to redeem debt has
been a bone of contention between him and some officials.
Last week the central bank said the government could use
SDRs through exchange operations with the bank to meet foreign
currency obligations, feeding debate on whether they could be
used in a financial operation.
Pemex at the end of the second quarter had financial debt of
over $115 billion. The government is due to unveil its draft
2022 budget on Thursday. The budget has in recent years
contained planned tax relief for Pemex.
A Pemex spokesperson had no comment on the president's
remarks. A company source said the oil and gas giant had no plan
to refinance its debt in line with Lopez Obrador's suggestion.
(Writing by Dave Graham;
Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel and David Gregorio)