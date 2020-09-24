Mexican president holds back energy counter-reform, for now

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he may reverse Mexico's
2013-2014 energy liberalization next year if he is unable to
"rescue" state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos and electricity
utility CFE with existing laws.
Lopez Obrador has long held the view that the private sector
has been given too much freedom in Mexico's energy industry, at
the expense of the state-owned companies and the nation's energy
independence.
"I don't want the energy sector to be privatized because if
we don't have economic independence, energy independence, we
cannot guarantee our sovereignty," he said in his morning news
conference.
"We are looking for a balance," he said, giving the example
of electricity, 54% of which he said should by generated by CFE
and the rest by private business.
Lopez Obrador said he would do everything he could to
strengthen the indebted public companies, when asked if the
steps could include refinancing debt.
Pemex, which has about $107 billion of financial debt, has
already received fiscal support and debt refinancing since Lopez
Obrador took office two years ago.
The nation's energy regulators should help in the task of
saving the companies that had been run down by previous
governments, he said.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Lopez Obrador had
decided to hold off on a possible counter-reform until next
year, and had asked regulators to help support Pemex and CFE,
including by limiting permits that could allow private companies
to increase market share.
