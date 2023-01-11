Mexican president ready to meet Canadian power firms over dispute

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was working with
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems
facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two
met in Mexico City.
Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to
invite companies for talks over how to resolve disagreements.
The president said he and Trudeau also discussed Canadian
company investments in his country, citing by name TransCanada,
which is now known as TC Energy. The firm, which operates
pipelines, storage facilities and power plants across North
America, is building a $4.5 billion natural gas pipeline which
would connect several major ports along Mexico's Gulf Coast.
Several pipeline projects operated by foreign or private
firms are facing legal challenges seeking to halt them, as well
as regulatory delays over permits, but Lopez Obrador didn't
gives specifics about TC Energy being in any dispute at the
moment.
On Tuesday, the leaders of the United States, Mexico and
Canada vowed to tighten economic ties at a North American
summit, even as integration is hampered by ongoing disputes over
Mexico's energy policies.
The energy row comes after Lopez Obrador overhauled the
electricity market in the name of national sovereignty, giving
state-owned power utility CFE priority over private companies in
connecting power stations to the grid. It boiled over into a
formal dispute in July 2022 when Washington and Ottawa filed a
complaint under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
(USMCA) trade deal.
The leaders did not answer questions on it at a news
conference on Tuesday.
Lopez Obrador said Mexico has broken no laws and that
"nothing is going to happen," while some analysts predict Mexico
would lose if a panel is asked to resolve the dispute.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Aurora Ellis)