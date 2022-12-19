Advanced search
Mexican president repeats asylum offer for Peru's Castillo, backs elections

12/19/2022 | 11:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Peru's socialist presidential candidate Castillo attends a rally in Lima

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday doubled down on his offer of asylum for ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and his family, and backed calls for the South American nation to move forward its general elections.

Lopez Obrador had previously said he considered Castillo, who was removed from office and arrested earlier this month after trying to illegally dissolve Congress, the rightful president of Peru.

On Sunday evening, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who was sworn in after Castillo's ouster, said in media interviews she had been told by the Peruvian foreign minister that the asylum request for Castillo's family had been approved.

Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the asylum requests were still in progress. "A request was made but it is a process that needs to be carried out," he said.

"We have the door open for the president of Peru and his family for all of those ... who feel persecuted," he added.

Lopez Obrador also backed a call for Peru to move up general elections.

Peru's Boluarte last week sent a constitutional reform to Congress that would have brought presidential elections forward to December 2023, but lawmakers rejected it. She has urged Congress to reconsider.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Marion Giraldo and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
