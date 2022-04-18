Mexican president's electricity overhaul defeated in Congress

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase state control of power
generation was defeated in parliament on Sunday, as opposition
parties united in the face of bill they said would hurt
investment and breach international obligations.
His National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies
fell nearly 60 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed in
the 500-seat lower house of Congress, mustering just 275 votes
after a raucous session that lasted over 12 hours.
Seeking to roll back previous constitutional reforms that
liberalized the electricity market, Lopez Obrador's proposed
changes would have allowed the state-owned Comision Federal de
Electricidad's (CFE) plants to sell electricity ahead of other
power companies.
It would have also shifted energy regulation from
independent bodies to state regulators.
The contentious bill faced much criticism from business
groups and the United States, Mexico's top trade partner as well
as other allies who argued it would violate the regional trade
deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Lopez Obrador, who touted the legislation as vital to his
plans to "transform" Mexico, had argued the bill would have
protected consumers and made the country more energy
independent.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Noe Torres; Additional
reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)