Mexican president says Constellation will build new beer factory

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said on
Friday that U.S. brewer Constellation Brands will build a
new brewery somewhere in the southeastern part of the country,
following a deal he said his government has reached with the
company.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the announcement
during his regular morning news conference, but did not offer
further details on the project.
Constellation did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on the president's remarks.
Last year, a previous plan by Constellation to build a
brewery in the northern city of Mexicali, near the border with
the United States, was rejected in a local public referendum.
On Friday, the president touted plentiful water supplies in
Mexico's southeast, which was a major sticking point when the
project was slated for the arid north.
Constellation brews several brands of Mexican beer,
including Corona and Pacifico, exclusively for the U.S. market,
which was one factor that made the original border location
attractive logistically.
In April, local media reported that Constellation told its
shareholders it was searching for a new site in Mexico but did
not specify possible locations.
