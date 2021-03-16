Mexican president says Pemex union boss resigns from company

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the veteran former leader
of the country's powerful oil workers union, Carlos Romero
Deschamps, no longer works for state oil firm Petroleos
Mexicanos (Pemex).
Lopez Obrador confirmed in October 2019 that Romero
Deschamps, who that same month stepped down as head of the Pemex
union after 26 years, faced formal accusations of wrongdoing and
could face prosecution.
Romero Deschamps is suspected of conducting financial
operations with funds of illicit origin, according to finance
ministry investigators.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Lopez Obrador said Romero Deschamps had voluntarily
resigned.
Pemex's union did not respond to a request for comment.
A former senator, Romero Deschamps started leading the oil
workers union in 1993. His last term was set to end in 2024, the
same year that Lopez Obrador's term as president concludes.
Union members make up the vast majority of employees at
Pemex.
Media reports of the lavish lifestyle of Romero Deschamps
and his family, which included trips on private jets and the
purchase of luxury sports cars, despite his modest official
salary, have for years stoked accusations of corruption.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Adriana
Barrera; Editing by Richard Chang)