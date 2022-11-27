Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexican president says economy should grow at least 3.5% through 2024

11/27/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March in support of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's economy should grow 3.5% over 2022, 2023 and 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday in a speech to a massive crowd gathered in the country's capital to mark his fourth year in office.

An economic slowdown, largely in the industrial sector, weighed on to Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, keeping it slightly below estimates in the third quarter this year.

Analysts have predicted GDP will grow by 2.7% this year, while the International Monetary Fund expects growth to slow to 1.2% next year.

"The economy will increase by 3.5% this year and, I estimate, by that same percentage at least for 2023 and 2024," he said.

Lopez Obrador has recently said we would like to see the central bank balance fighting inflation with the need to protect economic growth.

(Reporting by Diego Ore Oviedo; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:33pUK Prime Minister Sunak vows to maintain military aid to Ukraine
RE
05:19pUkraine sees less than 3 million tonnes of grain leaving in November - minister
RE
05:13pBBC says Chinese police assaulted journalist covering protest
RE
04:56pMarketmind: China crisis brewing
RE
04:48pMexican president says economy should grow at least 3.5% through 2024
RE
04:36pRussia planning new strikes, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
04:11pKyiv mayor trades verbal jabs with Ukraine president and allies
RE
03:32p25 Ukrainian soldiers hospitalised after bus crash in Latvia
RE
02:59pClashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare
RE
02:43pCiti Mexico suitor Mifel enlists Apollo, ADIA to fund bid -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds
2Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
3France's Le Maire: We went too far in use of consulting firms
4France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U...
5Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..

HOT NEWS