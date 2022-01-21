Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'

01/21/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will address future energy disputes with foreign companies on a "case by case" basis, the president said on Friday, a day after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Some U.S.-based energy companies with investments in the Latin American country's power sector, particularly renewable energy firms, have complained of unfair treatment.

The government last year launched a constitutional reform https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-says-electricity-reform-has-been-sent-congress-2021-10-01 to boost state control of the electricity market, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said was a matter of national security https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-power-bill-us-sights-top-energy-official-meets-lopez-obrador-2022-01-20, arguing past governments had skewed the market in favor of private capital.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist resource nationalist, has often couched his opposition to foreign and private participation in the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption.

"We were talking about all this, and she understands that our mission is to banish corruption from our country as well as showing our openness to dialogue, and to go case by case," said Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference, referring to potential disputes with U.S. energy companies.

While he acknowledged that "a small number" of both U.S. and Canadian companies have complained, he did not name any of them or otherwise go into detail.

Speaking at a separate event, Granholm stressed the importance of North America working together to promote renewable energy for the region's economy, and of resolving pending questions about Mexico's power market plan. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pYellen says universal pre-K, earned-income tax credit at 'core' of Build Back Better
RE
01:03pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Purchase of Livestock, Poultry and Dairy products
PU
01:02pU.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
01:00pYellen rebrands Biden economic agenda as 'modern supply side economics'
RE
01:00pHITPAW VIDEO EDITOR : New Features for 2022 to Increase Editing Possibilities
SE
12:52pAnti-abortion activists march in Washington, buoyed by waning U.S. abortion access
RE
12:52pMexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'
RE
12:51pU.S. judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate
RE
12:50pBiden administration suspending 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers
RE
12:41pBiden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid mounting concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS