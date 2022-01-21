Mexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will
address future energy disputes with foreign companies on a "case
by case" basis, the president said on Friday, a day after
meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Some U.S.-based energy companies with investments in the
Latin American country's power sector, particularly renewable
energy firms, have complained of unfair treatment.
The government last year launched a constitutional reform https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-says-electricity-reform-has-been-sent-congress-2021-10-01
to boost state control of the electricity market, which
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said was a matter of
national security https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-power-bill-us-sights-top-energy-official-meets-lopez-obrador-2022-01-20,
arguing past governments had skewed the market in favor of
private capital.
Lopez Obrador, a leftist resource nationalist, has often
couched his opposition to foreign and private participation in
the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption.
"We were talking about all this, and she understands that
our mission is to banish corruption from our country as well as
showing our openness to dialogue, and to go case by case," said
Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference, referring
to potential disputes with U.S. energy companies.
While he acknowledged that "a small number" of both U.S. and
Canadian companies have complained, he did not name any of them
or otherwise go into detail.
Speaking at a separate event, Granholm stressed the
importance of North America working together to promote
renewable energy for the region's economy, and of resolving
pending questions about Mexico's power market plan.
