Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican president to open new airport three years after scrapping alternative

03/21/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Tapachula

SANTA LUCIA, Mexico (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will on Monday inaugurate a new Mexico City airport, over three years after he scrapped a separate $13 billion hub under construction by the previous government that he cast as a symbol of corruption.

The military air base north of the capital which Lopez Obrador has turned into Felipe Angeles International Airport will start with just a handful of flights. It begins operations without a train connection, which is due to be ready next year.

The airport is the first of the major infrastructure projects planned by Lopez Obrador to be launched, and is aimed at easing congestion at the current Mexico City hub that lies approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the south.

The president held his regular morning news conference at the airport ahead of the opening ceremony, and quickly rounded on critics who had questioned whether it would be completed.

"This work was done in spite resistance from vested interests and people who wished us ill," said Lopez Obrador, who is holding a recall referendum next month on his presidency in a bid to strengthen his democratic mandate.

The airport was built despite criticism from business groups that had backed the partly-built hub canceled by Lopez Obrador just a few weeks before he took office.

Following a contentious October 2018 referendum he promoted, Lopez Obrador ditched the unfinished airport in Texcoco on Mexico City's eastern flank, arguing the project was riddled with corruption, geologically unsound, and too expensive.

The decision rattled markets and set the tone for an often fractious relationship with business under his administration.

The government spent $1.8 billion paying off the Texcoco bondholders, adding to costs sunk into the canceled airport, which the president labeled "pharaonic." He then put the Mexican army in charge of building the new airport.

Mexico is mulling possible incentives to encourage airlines to move operations there from the current Mexico City hub, a senior official said this month.

Isidoro Pastor, chief executive of the new airport, told the news conference that flights to the United States were expected to begin in the second half of 2022 via Delta Airlines, Copa Airlines and an unidentified new carrier.

Some critics of the Felipe Angeles hub have questioned whether both airports will be able to operate properly simultaneously. The government is adamant that they well.

An official website in English for the new airport was not loading on Monday morning, while a Spanish version opened but was not showing information on arrivals and departures.

A Twitter feed for the project said initial flights would be going to Cancun, Tijuana, Merida, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Villahermosa in Mexico and Caracas, Venezuela.

(Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Diego OreEditing by Rosalba O'Brien and Bill Berkrot)

By Anthony Esposito


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COPA CORPORATION INC. 0.39% 1040 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. -0.96% 78 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
DAVE INC. 27.01% 10.11 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aRwanda's economy seen expanding slower this year as inflation bites
RE
11:18aYacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
RE
11:17aU.S. places sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Police over protest crackdown
RE
11:16aRussia refuses from peace treaty talks with japan - ria…
RE
11:13aEnergy trader Vitol expects 2022 oil demand to outpace pre-COVID levels
RE
11:13aBritain prepares to temporarily nationalise Gazprom retail unit - Bloomberg News
RE
11:11aSenate panel starts hearing on historic U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson
RE
11:09aTop trading houses speak at commodities conference
RE
11:07aMexican president to open new airport three years after scrapping alternative
RE
11:06aDollar little changed with Powell on deck
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
2Buffett ends drought with $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
3ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Analyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla..
5Marketmind: Oil prices fuel the tightening dilemma further

HOT NEWS