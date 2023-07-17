Mexican president urges Mexican-Americans not to vote for Abbott over border spat

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged Mexican-Americans not to vote for Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to Texas putting a barrier of orange buoys in the Rio Grande to stop migrants crossing into the United States.

Mexico's incoming foreign minister, Alicia Barcena, said last week that the barrier violates a water treaty and may intrude on Mexican territory. (Reporting by Dave Graham)