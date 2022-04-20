Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican president urges energy, lithium firms to talk to government

04/20/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged companies to consult their lawyers and talk to the government following decisions in support of his efforts to tighten state control of Mexico's energy market and natural resources.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador pointed to votes in Congress this week to nationalize Mexico's lithium resources and a ruling by the Supreme Court that upheld a contentious power bill promulgated last year.

The leftist president called on companies that have so-called self-supply energy permits, which he has sought to end, and those exploring lithium without proper permits, to talk.

Lopez Obrador proposed entering a transitional period and brokering agreements with companies in the sector so they can operate in accordance with Mexican legislation.

"I can't turn a blind eye, I'm not going to do it, but I also don't want criminal lawsuits to come first. The first thing to do is sit down for dialog," he said.

Mexico’s contentious moves to change the power and lithium sectors have been criticized by business groups and the United States, Mexico's top trade partner.

In the electricity sector in particular, some investors and diplomats have warned of potential lawsuits due to a perceived violation of the regional trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Talks with companies should start in the next two weeks, Lopez Obrador said, underlining that government's efforts will center on strengthening the role of the state power utility, Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE). (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pInflation in Russia hits highest since early 2002
RE
12:19pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:16pPortugal expects deal to disconnect power prices from gas prices 'very soon'
RE
12:11pThousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size
RE
12:11pTreasury's Yellen, ECB's Lagarde express disapproval to Russian official at G20 meeting
RE
12:09pRussia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no peer
RE
12:08pMexican president urges energy, lithium firms to talk to government
RE
12:05pChina says black boxes of crashed jet severely damaged
RE
12:05pChina says black boxes of crashed jet severely damaged
RE
12:04pNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3NETFLIX COM INC : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4Nasdaq slides as bleak Netflix report hurts growth stocks
5Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

HOT NEWS