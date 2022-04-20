Mexican president urges energy, lithium firms to talk to government

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged companies to consult
their lawyers and talk to the government following decisions in
support of his efforts to tighten state control of Mexico's
energy market and natural resources.
Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez
Obrador pointed to votes in Congress this week to nationalize
Mexico's lithium resources and a ruling by the Supreme Court
that upheld a contentious power bill promulgated last year.
The leftist president called on companies that have
so-called self-supply energy permits, which he has sought to
end, and those exploring lithium without proper permits, to
talk.
Lopez Obrador proposed entering a transitional period and
brokering agreements with companies in the sector so they can
operate in accordance with Mexican legislation.
"I can't turn a blind eye, I'm not going to do it, but I
also don't want criminal lawsuits to come first. The first thing
to do is sit down for dialog," he said.
Mexico’s contentious moves to change the power and lithium
sectors have been criticized by business groups and the United
States, Mexico's top trade partner.
In the electricity sector in particular, some investors and
diplomats have warned of potential lawsuits due to a perceived
violation of the regional trade deal, the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Talks with companies should start in the next two weeks,
Lopez Obrador said, underlining that government's efforts will
center on strengthening the role of the state power utility,
Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).
