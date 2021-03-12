Mexican president vows to challenge suspension of electricity law

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government would
challenge a judge's decision to temporarily freeze a new
electricity market he has championed.
The new electricity market law aims to strengthen national
power company Federal de Electricidad (CFE) at the expense of
private sector energy producers.
In justifying the suspension, the judge cited constitutional
provisions that safeguard "free competition."
Lopez Obrador signaled that his administration did not agree
with the decision and suggested that judges that had ruled
against his energy policies might be biased.
"So we're going to the Supreme Court and want (judicial
authorities) to review the behavior of the judges," he told a
regular news conference. "It would be the limit if the judiciary
of the country was at the service of private interests."
Later, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, a staunch ally of Lopez
Obrador, suggested in an interview with Aristegui Noticias radio
the judge had been at the service of "some interest."
The judge did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Gregorio)