Mexican president vows to challenge suspension of electricity law

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government would challenge a judge's decision to temporarily freeze a new electricity market he has championed.

The new electricity market law aims to strengthen national power company Federal de Electricidad (CFE) at the expense of private sector energy producers.

In justifying the suspension, the judge cited constitutional provisions that safeguard "free competition."

Lopez Obrador signaled that his administration did not agree with the decision and suggested that judges that had ruled against his energy policies might be biased.

"So we're going to the Supreme Court and want (judicial authorities) to review the behavior of the judges," he told a regular news conference. "It would be the limit if the judiciary of the country was at the service of private interests."

Later, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, a staunch ally of Lopez Obrador, suggested in an interview with Aristegui Noticias radio the judge had been at the service of "some interest."

The judge did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Gregorio)