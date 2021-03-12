Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican president vows to challenge suspension of electricity law

03/12/2021 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government would challenge a judge's decision to temporarily freeze a new electricity market he has championed.

The new electricity market law aims to strengthen national power company Federal de Electricidad (CFE) at the expense of private sector energy producers.

In justifying the suspension, the judge cited constitutional provisions that safeguard "free competition."

Lopez Obrador signaled that his administration did not agree with the decision and suggested that judges that had ruled against his energy policies might be biased.

"So we're going to the Supreme Court and want (judicial authorities) to review the behavior of the judges," he told a regular news conference. "It would be the limit if the judiciary of the country was at the service of private interests."

Later, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, a staunch ally of Lopez Obrador, suggested in an interview with Aristegui Noticias radio the judge had been at the service of "some interest."

The judge did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially rose 2.64%, the dow unofficially added 4.07%, the nasdaq unofficially gained 3.09%
RE
03:49pBoeing unveils order for troubled 737 MAX, shares jump
RE
03:49pCrypto investor 'Metakovan' named as buyer of $70 million digital artwork
RE
03:49pOil settles near $70/bbl on hopes of recovering demand
RE
03:45pWORLD BANK  : Digital resilience is key to post-COVID recovery in Eurasia
PU
03:25pS&p 500 trims losses, last down 0.02% near session high
RE
03:22pDollar rises with Treasury yields as economic prospects rise
RE
03:20pMexican president vows to challenge suspension of electricity law
RE
03:17pStocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
RE
03:15pDollar rises with Treasury yields as economic prospects rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as bond yields rise
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ