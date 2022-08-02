Mexican union urges U.S. labor complaint at BBB auto-parts plant

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Mexican union on Tuesday
said it will request a U.S. labor complaint over alleged worker
rights violations at a BBB Industries auto-parts plant in
northern Mexico, the latest effort to leverage terms of a
regional trade deal.
U.S. labor authorities have filed five complaints since last
year, all in the autos sector. The Mexican government has
complained the mechanism is being applied before states have
time to reform their workplaces.
Under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
(USMCA), which has tougher worker rights rules than its 1994
predecessor free-trade agreement, activists have increasingly
flagged alleged misconduct around union representation and
demanded higher wages after years of stagnate pay.
In a petition to U.S. labor officials, Mexican union SNITIS
said workers were intimidated and threatened among other
irregularities during a contract vote by union members last
month at BBB Industries in the border city of Reynosa.
BBB, a privately held Alabama-based company which
refurbishes car parts, did not immediately reply to a request
for comment.
A representative for CTM, a powerful union that holds the
BBB contract and many more across Mexico's autos sector, said
the group follows strict voting protocols and was not formally
informed of worker complaints at BBB.
Such contract votes by union members are required under a
labor reform that underpins the USMCA, and are geared at wiping
out the once widespread practice of deals struck behind workers'
backs between companies and business-friendly unions.
The petition, co-signed by the Rethink Trade program at the
American Economic Liberties Project, a U.S. non-profit, noted
various procedural flaws: The vote tally exceeded the number of
workers; the ballots were not numbered; neutral observers were
absent; workers were not given copies of their contract until
voting day.
Workers also alleged that company representatives inside the
plant and on the production lines pressured them to vote in
favor of the contract at risk of losing their benefits, the type
of intimidation tactic long prevalent in Mexican workplaces.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler and
David Gregorio)