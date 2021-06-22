Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican utility CFE's $16 bln investment plan faces risks -Moody's

06/22/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that Mexican state utility CFE's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos ($16.09 billion) through 2026 faces financial and execution risks.

Moody's said CFE could face reduced access to debt markets in the future due to a lack of clear policies on renewable energies and carbon emissions reductions by the Mexican government and the company.

($1 = 20.2950 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Diego Ore, Adriana Barrera and Anthony Esposito Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pImf says has secured sufficient financing pledges to allow the fund to provide comprehensive debt relief to sudan. - statement
RE
05:53pExclusive-U.S. opens $500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims
RE
05:50pFed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House
RE
05:49pMexican utility CFE's $16 bln investment plan faces risks -Moody's
RE
05:49pMoody's says mexican state utility cfe's liquidity could be hurt more this year, since it will take 12 to 24 months to recover increase in costs through client tariffs after february texas winter storms
RE
05:49pFed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says
RE
05:41pMoody's says mexican utility cfe's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos thru 2026 faces financial and execution risks
RE
05:40pU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
RE
05:40pU.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza
RE
05:38pMoody's says lack of clear mexican government and cfe policies on renewable energy, emissions reductions could lead to reduced access to debt markets for cfe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
3TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5Fed will not raise rates on inflation fears alone, Powell says

HOT NEWS