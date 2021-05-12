Log in
Mexican voices "disquiet" over U.S. farm and meat packing labor practices

05/12/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday said it had voiced its disquiet in a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh over alleged failures to enforce labor laws in the U.S. agriculture and meat packing industries.

The Mexican letter followed a United States Trade Representative request earlier on Wednesday for a review of alleged labor violations at a General Motors Co. factory in Mexico under enforcement powers contained in a new trade agreement.

Mexico has proposed a "space for cooperation" under the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement to discuss its concerns about alleged abuses of Mexican migrant workers including delayed pay and restrictions on union organizing. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


