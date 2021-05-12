Mexican voices "disquiet" over U.S. farm and meat packing labor practices

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday said it
had voiced its disquiet in a letter to U.S. Labor Secretary
Marty Walsh over alleged failures to enforce labor laws in the
U.S. agriculture and meat packing industries.
The Mexican letter followed a United States Trade
Representative request earlier on Wednesday for a review of
alleged labor violations at a General Motors Co. factory in
Mexico under enforcement powers contained in a new trade
agreement.
Mexico has proposed a "space for cooperation" under the
United States-Mexico-Canada agreement to discuss its concerns
about alleged abuses of Mexican migrant workers including
delayed pay and restrictions on union organizing.
