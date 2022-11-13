Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexicans protest president's electoral reform plan

11/13/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People take part in a protest against the electoral reform proposed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and in support of INE in Cancun Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.

Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

He has said that the reform would let citizens elect electoral authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.

Last week, Congress started discussing the plan.

It sparked widespread concerns that the changes could presage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

In the past, Lopez Obrador pursued contentious policies by pitching referendums - including on the cancellation of a part-built airport - to claim popular mandates for his objectives.

Protesters in Mexico City, many holding placards and banners with slogans "defending the INE", started at the Angel of Independence monument. It gathered momentum as protesters moved on Reforma Avenue towards the Monument to the Revolution.

"The democracy in Mexico is in danger," said Ana Lilia Moreno, an economist who attended the march in the capital with her eight-year-old daughter.

"I hope that many young people - and even those who are normally not interested in politics - will attend, that they will value our institutions, and will defend what our parents and grandparents built to mature politically."

Protesters shared images from other cities on social media.

Lopez Obrador posted a video message on his Twitter as he celebrated his 69th birthday - but did not address the protests.

His ruling Morena party and its allies would need a two-thirds majority in Congress to make changes to the constitution. Currently, the party is short of that majority.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:44pMusk Says Rolling Out Soon, Twitter Will Enable Organizations To Identify Which Other Twitter Accounts Are Actually Associated With Them - Tweet
RE
08:41pDemocrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
RE
08:12pZelenskiy:Fighting in Donetsk region remains intense
RE
08:03pRheinmetall to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal for 1.2 billion euros
RE
08:02pUkraine's Zelenskiy: More than 400 Russian war crimes in freed Kherson
RE
07:51pSlovenia elects first female president
RE
07:50pMexicans protest president's electoral reform plan
RE
07:39pMusk says Twitter to soon enable organizations to identify their associated accounts
RE
07:30pCanada's Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cut for a year
RE
07:26pLawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote - preliminary results
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtf..
3Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine sho..
4Russia military hardware abandoned outside Kherson
5Tesla says it will assist police probe into fatal crash in China

HOT NEWS