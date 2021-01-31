Mexico City airport to install COVID-19 testing facilities

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico City's international
airport will set up facilities to perform COVID-19 tests to help
passengers who need to show they are free of the virus to enter
other countries, the government said on Sunday.
The Benito Juarez International Airport will work with
airlines to install the testing labs, which would be outside the
terminals, the government said in a statement. Other areas could
also be used for testing if necessary, it added.
Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS has approved the measure.
An increasing number of countries, including the United
States, Canada and many in Europe, have announced that travelers
arriving by plane will require recent negative COVID-19 test
results to enter their territory.
(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)