Mexico Congress confirms Mejia to central bank board

01/18/2023 | 02:50pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

Mexican lawmakers voted Wednesday to confirm the government's nominee as the newest Bank of Mexico board member, filling a vacancy left at the end of 2022 by the exit of dovish deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel.

The country's Permanent Commision of Congress, a body of lawmakers which meets when Congress is not in session, voted with 24 members in favor, one against and 10 abstaining to confirm Omar Mejia, a current Bank of Mexico adviser who was relatively unknown prior to his nomination. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)


