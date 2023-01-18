Mexico Congress confirms Mejia to central bank board

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
Mexican lawmakers voted Wednesday to confirm the
government's nominee as the newest Bank of Mexico board member,
filling a vacancy left at the end of 2022 by the exit of dovish
deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel.
The country's Permanent Commision of Congress, a body of
lawmakers which meets when Congress is not in session, voted
with 24 members in favor, one against and 10 abstaining to
confirm Omar Mejia, a current Bank of Mexico adviser who was
relatively unknown prior to his nomination.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)