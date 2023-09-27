By Juan Montes

MEXICO CITY - Mexico registered a $1.37 billion trade deficit in August, smaller than the $5.7 billion deficit a year earlier as exports rose and imports fell.

Exports last month were up 3.8% from August 2022 at $52.36 billion, while imports fell 4.3% to $53.73 billion, the national statistics agency said Wednesday.

Petroleum exports were down 4.6% from August of 2022 at $3 billion on lower crude oil prices, while petroleum imports fell 37% to $4.7 billion. The $1.7 billion petroleum deficit was partially offset by a $354 million surplus in non petroleum trade.

Exports of manufactured goods rose 4.3% to $47.15 billion, with auto exports up 11%. Mining exports increased 12.6% to $774 million.

