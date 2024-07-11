MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that she has chosen Lazaro Cardenas, a former congressman, governor and presidential advisor, to be her government's chief of staff.

Cardenas, 60, is the son of Cuauhtemoc Cardenas, a former head of government of Mexico City and a three-time presidential candidate, and the grandson of former President Lazaro Cardenas, an icon of the Mexican left who governed between 1934-1940 and nationalized the oil industry in 1938.

"His job will be to help me keep tabs on the government's strategic issues and, at the same time, with relationships with different sectors," Sheinbaum said in a press conference announcing her pick.

Cardenas said it would be "an honor" to serve in the role, which was last held by businessman Alfonso Romo between 2018-2020.

