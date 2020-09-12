Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August - IMSS

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's labor market added
92,390 formal tax-paying jobs in August, data from social
security institute IMSS showed on Saturday, as the country's
economy claws back jobs lost from the coronavirus spurred
slowdown.
The Mexican economy has been especially hard hit by the
pandemic, with health authorities confirming on Friday that the
official death toll has surpassed 70,000, the fourth highest
number of deaths globally.
The economy is seen contracting by up to 13% this year, the
deepest downturn since the 1930s-era Great Depression.
Despite the modest August job gains, following several
months of losses, the labor market has bled 833,100 formal jobs
so far this year, according to IMSS data.
Formal jobs stem from contracts and include defined pay and
tax obligations, while informal jobs mostly operate in cash and
outside the law.
Slightly more than half of Mexican workers are thought to be
employed informally.
