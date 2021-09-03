Mexico adopts firm stance on auto dispute ahead of U.S. talks

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico expects the United
States to comply with automotive rules in the new North American
trade pact, a senior official said, taking a firm line ahead of
high-level talks next week clouded by a dispute over the future
of the car industry in the region.
Mexico and Canada have been at odds for months with the
United States over the application of regional content
requirements for the auto industry, one of the cornerstones of
last year's United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade
pact.
The two countries favor a more flexible interpretation of
the rules than the one taken by U.S. officials.
When asked late on Thursday whether a new methodology could
be used to avoid taking the row to an international tribunal,
Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora told Reuters:
"No, because we're not renegotiating (USMCA). It's about
honoring what was agreed in the treaty."
"The text of the agreement made very clear what scope for
flexibility there was in the deal," she added, noting that
differences between the United States and Mexico on the issue
had begun while the Trump administration was still in office.
Under USMCA, which replaced the 1994 North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA), carmakers must meet a 75% threshold for
North American content for vehicles in order to qualify for
tariff-free trade within the region.
With NAFTA, which former U.S. President Donald Trump had
decried as a "disaster" for U.S. industry, the content threshold
stood at 62.5%.
Top U.S. and Mexican officials are due to restart the
so-called high level economic dialogue on Sept. 9 in Washington,
talks that were suspended during Trump's time in office.
Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier will be among
the participants at the dialogue, which Mexico's government said
is in part aimed at deepening economic integration.
On Aug. 20, Mexico requested formal consultations over the
interpretation and application of the stricter automotive
content rules, but de la Mora said these had not yet begun.
Making the rules tougher than what was agreed under USMCA
risked backfiring on the industry, reducing competitiveness,
raising costs and making the region "less attractive for
investment and production," de la Mora said.
She added that disputes over content requirements only
fanned uncertainty and could even end up benefiting suppliers
from other parts of the world with laxer rules like South Korea.
Nevertheless, earlier this week, President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador said he did not expect the dispute to end up
before an international tribunal, and expressed optimism that
agreement could be reached before long.
