Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico and South Korea resume negotiations on bilateral trade deal

03/02/2022 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexico and South Korea agreed to resume negotiations of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to take trade and economic relationship to a deeper level, according to a statement published on Wednesday by Mexico's Economy Ministry.

The negotiations aim to establish an institutional framework to lower barriers of trade in goods and services, and facilitate investment and technology exchange between the two countries.

The alliance also seeks to foster cooperation in emerging trade-related areas such as constraints in supply chains, environmental sustainability and digital transformation, according to the statement.

Authorities from the two countries will hold a preliminary meeting in March to prepare the official round of negotiations, which is set to start in the first half of 2022.

South Korea is strengthening its presence in Latin America, as it also started negotiations to access the Pacific Alliance, a trade bloc formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, as an associate state during the first half of the year. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.15% 6285.133 Real-time Quote.21.68%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET 0.74% 420.489808 Real-time Quote.14.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pRussia expects to discuss ceasefire with Ukraine at talks on Thursday -Russian agencies
RE
12:04pNEWSMAKER-Apollo CEO says Ukraine conflict could weigh on interest rate rises
RE
12:04pRussia says 498 of its soldiers killed, 1,597 wounded in Ukraine - RIA
RE
12:04pEuro zone inflation soars to new high, intensifying ECB dilemma
RE
12:04pRussia hit with sanctions from around the world after Ukraine invasion
RE
12:03pU.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs -sources
RE
12:03pGold rally cools as bond yields, stocks recover; palladium rises
RE
12:01pCitigroup sets new targets but analysts remain skeptical
RE
12:00pDonerail drops plan to buy Turtle Beach, instead seeks to oust board -letter
RE
11:59aOracle says it has suspended all operations in Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall St rallies over 1% as Powell says rate hikes on track
3Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
4WRAPUP 3-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over U..
5Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe

HOT NEWS