Mexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports

01/17/2023 | 12:48am EST
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Monday a temporary 50% tax on white corn exports, arguing it is necessary for the grain to remain in the country to guarantee supply and price stability.

"The supply and production of white corn in our country are important factors in determining its price and, therefore, of the various consumer products made from it," the decree published in Mexico's official gazette says.

Mexico produces mostly white corn, which is used for human consumption and for tortillas, a staple in the Mexican diet.

The new levy will be in force until June 30.

Mexico is estimated to have produced almost 23 million tonnes of white corn in 2022, according to the most recent data from the Agriculture Ministry.

The vast majority of corn is consumed locally and only a small part is for export.

Mexico exported only 238,000 tonnes of white corn between January and October of last year and imported 614,000 tonnes of this type of grain in the same period, data from the ministry shows.

Mexico is self sufficient in white corn, but is highly dependent on imports of yellow corn, which is mainly used for livestock feed and is bought almost entirely from the United States.

Both countries are currently at odds over Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decree to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn and phase out the herbicide glyphosate by 2024. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS