Mexico: arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line and cancellation of the current arrangement
IMF Country Report No. 21/248
ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE November 2021 AND CANCELLATION OF CURRENT ARRANGEMENT
PRESS RELEASE; STAFF SUPPLEMENT; AND STAFF REPORT
In the context of the Arrangement Under the Flexible Credit Line and Cancellation of Current Arrangement, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:
A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.
The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on November 19, 2021. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on November 5, 2021.
A Staff Supplement of November 5, 2021 on the assessment of the impact of the proposed arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line on the Fund's finances and liquidity position.
The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.
PR21/340
IMF Executive Board Approves New Two-Year US$50 Billion
Flexible Credit Line Arrangement with Mexico
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The IMF approved today a successor two-year arrangement for Mexico under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL), designed for crisis prevention, of about US$50 billion.
As with all their FCL arrangements to date, the Mexican authorities stated their intention to treat this new arrangement as precautionary.
In recent years, Mexico has been on a path of gradually reducing access under its FCL arrangements, and the new arrangement continues on this path. Conditional on the evolution of external risks, the Mexican authorities have also stated their intention to request a further reduction in access at the mid-term review next year.
Washington, DC - November 19, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a successor two-year arrangement for Mexico under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) in an amount equivalent to SDR 35.6508 billion (about US$50 billion1, equivalent to 400 percent of quota) and noted the cancelation by Mexico of the previous arrangement. The Mexican authorities stated their intention to treat the arrangement as precautionary.
This is Mexico's ninth FCL arrangement. Mexico's first FCL arrangement was approved on April 17, 2009 (see Press Release No. 09/130). It was renewed on March 25, 2010 (see Press Release No. 10/114), January 10, 2011 (see Press Release No. 11/4), November 30, 2012 (see Press Release No. 12/465), November 26, 2014 (see Press Release No. 14/543), May 27, 2016 (see Press Release No. 16/250), November 29, 2017 (see Press Release No. 17/459), and November 22, 2019 (see Press Release No. 19/431). In recent years, Mexico has been on a path of gradually reducing access under its FCL arrangements. The arrangement approved on November 29, 2017 was for an original access amount equivalent to SDR 62.3889 billion (about US$86 billion), which, at the request of the Mexican authorities, was reduced to SDR 53.4762 billion (about US$74 billion) on November 26, 2018 (see Press Release No. 18/440). The arrangement approved on November 22, 2019 was for an access amount equivalent to SDR 44.5635 billion (about US$61 billion).
Following the Executive Board's discussion on Mexico, Mr. Geoffrey Okamoto, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:
"The Mexican economy is rebounding from its deepest recession in decades, spurred by strong U.S. growth and rising vaccination rates. The authorities have successfully maintained external, financial, and fiscal stability, despite the pandemic-related challenges. Mexico's macroeconomic policies and institutional policy frameworks remain very strong, including a flexible exchange rate regime, a credible inflation targeting framework, a fiscal responsibility law, and a well-regulated financial sector.
1 Amount based on the Special Drawing Right (SDR) quote of November 18, 2021 of 1 USD = SDR 0.713896.
2
"Nevertheless, the Mexican economy remains exposed to external risks, including from renewed waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as international financial volatility, for instance, from a rise in inflation expectations in advanced economies and a corresponding faster-than-expected normalization of their monetary policies. Such shocks could increase yields, risk premia, and capital outflows from Mexico. The new arrangement under the Flexible Credit Line will continue to play an important role in supporting the authorities' macroeconomic strategy by providing insurance against tail risks and bolstering market confidence.
"The authorities intend to treat the arrangement as precautionary. The lower level of access is appropriate given the decline in risks compared to last year and also resumes the authorities' pre-pandemic strategy of gradually phasing out the use of the facility. The authorities intend to reduce access further during the mid-term review, contingent on the evolution of external risks."
For more information on the IMF's Flexible Credit Line:
https://www.imf.org/en/About/Factsheets/Sheets/2016/08/01/20/40/Flexible-Credit-Line
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Context. The government has successfully maintained external, financial, and fiscal stability despite the deepest recession in decades. However, Mexico is bearing a very heavy humanitarian, social, and economic cost from COVID-19, including over half a million excess deaths, sizable under-employment, and an increase in poverty.
Risks. Although external risks have abated since last year, they remain sizable. Key among them are new COVID-19 variants that exacerbate economic and financial volatility, a rise in international financial volatility owing for instance to a sharper-than- expected rise in inflation expectations in advanced economies, and disappointing growth in key trading partners. Materialization of these risks could diminish recovery prospects through reduced external demand, lower remittance flows, a less favorable financing environment, and capital outflows.
Flexible Credit Line (FCL). The authorities are requesting a two-year FCL arrangement for SDR 35.6508 billion (400 percent of quota) and the cancellation of the current arrangement, approved on November 22, 2019 (SDR 44.5635 billion, 500 percent of quota). They intend to reduce access further at the mid-term review to 300 percent of quota, contingent on the evolution of external risks. In staff's assessment, Mexico continues to meet the qualification criteria for the FCL. The proposed reduction in access reflects the authorities' intention to gradually exit from the instrument. Staff supports the authorities' request.
Fund liquidity: The proposed new commitment and cancellation of the current arrangement would have a net positive impact on the Fund's liquidity position.
Process. An informal meeting to consult the Executive Directors on a possible new FCL arrangement for Mexico was held on November 3, 2021.
MEXICO
Approved By
The report was prepared by a team comprising Rishi Goyal (head),
Nigel Chalk (WHD)
Swarnali Ahmed Hannan and Kevin Wiseman (all WHD), Carolina
and Bikas Joshi (SPR)
Claver (LEG), Jean-Marc Fournier (FAD), Misa Takebe (SPR), and Jeffrey
Williams (MCM). Laila Azoor, Juan Pablo Cuesta Aguirre, Rozi
Lamprakaki and Evelyn Carbajal (WHD) provided excellent assistance.
CONTENTS
THE AUTHORITIES' REQUEST ____________________________________________________________________4
DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK ________________________________________________________________4
VIEWS ON POLICIES ______________________________________________________________________________8
REVIEW OF FCL QUALIFICATION_______________________________________________________________ 10
ACCESS CONSIDERATIONS_____________________________________________________________________ 13
IMPACT ON FUND FINANCES, RISKS, AND SAFEGUARDS ___________________________________ 16
STAFF APPRAISAL ______________________________________________________________________________ 16
BOXES
-
The Calculation of the External Economic Stress Index __________________________________________6
-
Illustrative Adverse Scenario___________________________________________________________________ 13
FIGURES
-
Recent Economic Developments ______________________________________________________________ 18
-
Recent Financial and External Developments__________________________________________________ 19
-
Qualification Criteria___________________________________________________________________________ 20
-
Reserve Coverage and FCLs in an International Perspective___________________________________ 21
-
External Debt Sustainability: Bound Tests _____________________________________________________ 22
-
Public Sector Debt Sustainability Analysis--Baseline Scenario ________________________________ 23
-
Public Debt Sustainability Analysis--Composition of Public Debt and Alternative Scenarios _ 24
-
Public Debt Sustainability Analysis--Stress Tests______________________________________________ 25
TABLES
-
Selected Economic, Financial, and Social Indicators ___________________________________________ 26
-
Statement of Operations of the Public Sector, Authorities' Presentation ______________________ 27
-
Statement of Operations of the Public Sector, GFSM 2014 Presentation ______________________ 28 4a. Summary Balance of Payments (In billions of U.S. dollars) ___________________________________ 29 4b. Summary Balance of Payments (In percent of GDP)__________________________________________ 30
2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
