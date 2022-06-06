Mexico auto association sees slow recovery of chip supplies

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican Auto Industry
Association (AMIA) expects a slow recovery in the supply of
semiconductor chips to the country, an essential component for
the production of vehicles, the group's director said at a news
conference on Monday.
"We're seeing that there will be a recovery but it won't be
at the end of this year, nor during the next," AMIA director
Fausto Cuevas said.
Mexican automotive production and exports in May rose
compared to the same month a year earlier, data from national
statistics agency (INEGI) showed earlier on Monday.
Production jumped by 15.22% to 275,436 vehicles and auto
exports rose by 1.08% to 244,643 units, the data showed.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry; Editing by Dave
Graham and Mark Porter)