Mexico central bank believed to be unable to separate itself from Fed's rate hikes, says deputy governor

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Market participants broadly
believe that the Bank of Mexico will not be able to separate
itself from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary actions
throughout the current interest rate hiking cycle, the central
bank's deputy governor Galia Borja said in an Aug. 15 interview
with Citi economists published on Tuesday.
The central bank, known as Banxico, will also have to
complete its current rate hiking cycle before beginning to think
about how long the interest rate should remain at a certain
level, Borja said.
Going forward, the central bank will have to "carefully
assess the next upward adjustments," Borja said.
The deputy governor also said her main concern was bringing
inflation back down to its target range. Banxico aims to keep
annual headline inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage
point.
"Our main task is, undoubtedly, to consolidate a downward
and convergent path of inflation towards its target within the
forecast horizon, which is within the next eight quarters,"
Borja said.
