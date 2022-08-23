Mexico central bank believed to be unable to separate itself from Fed's rate hikes, says deputy governor

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Market participants broadly believe that the Bank of Mexico will not be able to separate itself from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary actions throughout the current interest rate hiking cycle, the central bank's deputy governor Galia Borja said in an Aug. 15 interview with Citi economists published on Tuesday.

The central bank, known as Banxico, will also have to complete its current rate hiking cycle before beginning to think about how long the interest rate should remain at a certain level, Borja said.

Going forward, the central bank will have to "carefully assess the next upward adjustments," Borja said.

The deputy governor also said her main concern was bringing inflation back down to its target range. Banxico aims to keep annual headline inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"Our main task is, undoubtedly, to consolidate a downward and convergent path of inflation towards its target within the forecast horizon, which is within the next eight quarters," Borja said. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry; Editing by Chris Reese and Brendan O'Boyle)